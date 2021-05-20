Gary Hollstein

TO: THE YAK BOYS, INC., AND THOMAS C. MORTON, DEFENDANTS. That on March 27, 2020, Colton P. Grossmann, Plaintiff, filed a Complaint in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, at the courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska alleging that you each breached a contract with said Plaintiff beginning on or about September 15, 2017, wherein it was agreed that Plaintiff would deliver certain yaks from Sheridan County, Nebraska, to a location in Pierce, Colorado, for the purposes of slaughtering/processing of said yaks and that Defendants herein agreed to sell said processed meat in return for said promise. That Plaintiff performed his portion of said agreement and that Defendants agreed that following the delivery of said yaks, Defendants would pay a total amount of $34,344.00 to said Plaintiff. That Defendants failed to comply with their obligations under said contract and thereby breached said agreement damaging the Plaintiff in the amount of$29,344.00. You are hereby required to answer the Complaint on or before June 12, 2021, or an order may be entered against you.