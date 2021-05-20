newsbreak-logo
Rushville, NE

Gary Hollstein

By John Axtell
chadronradio.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Life for 72-year old Gary Hollstein, formerly of Rushville, NE, will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:00 at the United Methodist Church in Rushville. Everyone is welcomed by the family to join them to share stories and memories of Gary. Memorials in Gary’s honor may be...

