The Villages of Libertyville and Green Oaks, and the Lake County Division of Transportation (LCDOT) have jointly submitted for and received a Quiet Zone designation on St. Mary’s Road at the Metra track crossing pending the installation of flexible delineators along the roadway centerline extending 100-feet of the crossing on each side (clear zone). Libertyville is the lead agency of the project. Libertyville has contracted with Landmark Contractors, Inc. for the installation of flexible delineators at the railroad crossing on St. Mary’s Road, just north of IL Route 176. Landmark Contractors will be installing the flexible delineators on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. If you have questions, please call Libertyville Public Works at 847-918-2100.