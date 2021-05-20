Amat ties for fourth, young Lobos fall short

GENEVA, N.Y.—Six times in the second half, the Hobart College lacrosse team whittled its deficit down to one against Bryant University, but the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Statesmen for a 14-12 victory in a Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal played on Boswell Field this afternoon. Bryant improved to 8-3 on the year, while Hobart slips to 6-3. The Statesmen outshot the Bulldogs 59-36, had more ground balls (38-28), more faceoffs (16-13) and fewer turnovers (15-19), but a strong performance by Bryant goalie Luke Caracciolo gave the visitors just enough of an edge. The sophomore made a season-high 17 saves, including 12 in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 5-3 halftime lead.