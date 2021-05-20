What defines Steph Curry and LeBron James on the big stage? ‘Joy.’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James back after he missed the past six games. Coach Frank Vogel says James is expected to play against the Indiana Pacers, with the Lakers looking to gain the sixth seed and avoid the play-in tournament. James missed six weeks because of a high right ankle sprain. He returned to play two games but then sat out again. The Lakers currently hold the No. 7 seed but can notch the No. 6 spot if they beat Indiana today and New Orleans tomorrow, and Portland loses to Denver tomorrow. Anthony Davis missed the last game with a left thigh injury but is expected to play against the Pacers.