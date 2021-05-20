newsbreak-logo
What defines Steph Curry and LeBron James on the big stage? ‘Joy.’

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFew have competed with and against as many all-time greats as Warriors coach Steve Kerr. From his days sharing the court with Michael Jordan, to taking the Finals stage with Stephen Curry and LeBron James four times, Kerr has seen up close how these world-class performers handle high-stakes moments. Ahead of Wednesday night's play-in game between the Warriors and Lakers, Kerr said what stands out about players such as Curry and James is their "joy" that reflects their level of comfort performing...

