Pleasant Prairie, WI

Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe. Sometimes the “B List” is a good place to be. For example, the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex will kick off summer with its Brews, Bingo & Beats 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, 50/50 raffles every two hours, Bingo at 4 and 6 p.m. and live music by Bootjack Road. The area band plays a mix of rocking country and some surprise jams.

www.kenoshanews.com
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Pleasant Prairie, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Entertainment
Person
Lou Reed
