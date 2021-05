The Chillicothe Girls Soccer team may have lost the game, but one Lady Hornet has put her name in the record books. Chillicothe lost their final regular-season game at Maryville 5-1. Chillicothe’s lone goal was by Lucy Reeter, giving her the record for goals in a season. Her 27th goal came in the 61st minute off an Allison Ishmael assist.