The Chillicothe Hornets Tennis Team advanced one singles player and one doubles team to the individuals sectional round. Chillicothe’s Chace Corbin improved to 18-4 on the season and swept through the singles tournament to win the district championship. He beat a Cameron player 6-0,6-0 and swept through both of Carrollton’s entries, winning the semifinal match 6-0, 7-5 and winning the championship 6-4, 6-2. Chillicothe doubles team of Caleb Corbin and Carter Allen finished 2nd. They beat Cameron 6-1, 6-0, beat Carrollton 6-2, 6-3 and losing to champions Trent Villacampa and Bradyn Sager of Trenton 6-3, 3-6, 3-6.