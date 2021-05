Leading on Opportunity is a collaborative, community-wide initiative launched to serve as the community champion to unite and propel efforts to positively impact economic opportunity for all children in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Leading on Opportunity serves to amplify, aggregate and accelerate efforts across the community to create a more just and equitable Charlotte Mecklenburg for all children – regardless of income, race or zip code – creating a place where all children feel they belong, have big dreams, and find the opportunities to achieve those dreams.