Family receives home after five-year wait

Matthews, North Carolina — According to state and local economic development sources Tryon Medical Partners plans to invest $1,500,000.00 to build out 10,852 square feet of new space in Matthews. The company plans to occupy the new space at 630 Matthews Township Pkwy in Matthews, on or about October 1, 2021. According to the company website As an independent practice, the difference is personal. The nearly 90 physicians of Tryon Medical Partners joined forces because we share a core belief: the patient-doctor connection is the foundation for better health. This is the reason we are an independent practice. It allows us to remain true to our principles, while delivering better care rooted in stronger relationships. Tryon Medical Partners aspires to be a preeminent medical practice that will partner with the community to provide excellent healthcare that is focused on prevention, innovation, and professionalism with a culture of collaboration and caring. We strive to demonstrate quality, reduce the cost of care, and continually improve the patient experience.