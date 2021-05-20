newsbreak-logo
Phoenix City Council passes civilian oversight office for police

By Brittni Thomason
AZFamily
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new civilian oversight office for police. Employees with the Office of Accountability and Transparency will review use of force investigations and have a say on police training, discipline and hiring. The vote was close, passing 5-4. Citizens sit on a board for Phoenix Police Department to look at use of force and disciplinary reviews. This new office would create paid positions with the city.

