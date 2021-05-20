newsbreak-logo
Man opens fire on workers after getting kicked out of NYC bar

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Williamsburg bar patron opened fire at two workers after getting kicked out of the business early Saturday morning, police said. The gunman was with a woman at Abba Bar and Grill when the two were told to leave at half past midnight because they were acting unruly, according to cops.

