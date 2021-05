RE: City of Maricopa, Seven Ranches Land Use Planning Project. The Economic and Community Development Department for the City of Maricopa is initiating a land use planning project for the area known as Seven Ranches. The City has engaged a land planning consultant, Swaback pllc, to assist them. The 280-acre study area is defined by N. Porter Road, N. White & Parker Road, W. Honeycutt Road, and W Santi Road. The purpose of the project is to develop a Master Land Use Plan that will promote an increased tax base, private investment, and job creation. The Plan will be used to guide the development of future land uses and improvements to the infrastructure.