Rigby: House Policy Committee hearing scheduled in Johnstown

State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, stands behind a glass barrier in his office on Franklin Street in Johnstown on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, hopes to show off the work being done by local businesses and nonprofits, while also learning about their needs as the region opens back up from the COVID-19 economic slowdown, during a House Policy Committee hearing in Johnstown on Thursday.

He will be joined by House Majority Policy Committee Chairman Martin Causer during the event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, 211 Central Ave.

Tara Bosserman (Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped), Dr. David Stefanik (Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped), Ed Sheehan Jr. (Concurrent Technologies Corp.), Don Kasprzyk (The Boulevard Grill), William Polacek (JWF Industries), Matt Mlaker (Mlaker Transportation) and Gary Poborsky (GapVax Inc.) will provide testimony during the public hearing.

Rigby originally planned to hold a public hearing last year. But then the pandemic hit.

“We tried to plan this – believe it or not – pre-COVID,” said Rigby, who represents the 71st Legislative District. “And, when COVID hit, we had to cancel. The reasoning for bringing it to Johnstown – I wanted to be able to showcase the diverse workforce we have and the businesses we have, like JWF and GapVax. These guys started in their backyards and built the businesses into what they are today.”