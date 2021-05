Does Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have what it takes to be a lieutenant in the Chicago Fire Department? We’ll find out in the May 5 episode of Chicago Fire. Executive producer Derek Haas “throws everything but the kitchen sink at her,” he says, to see if she is not only an outstanding firefighter, but also has the tools to lead. “We were planning on a big Kidd-centric episode, because she is about to take the lieutenant’s test. Forget the test. You be the judge,” he says. “That’s how we wanted to play it.”