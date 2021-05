MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A midnight shooting in Marshall on Sunday left one man dead and the suspect on the run. According to a statement by the Marshall Police Department, a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, Marshall Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a shooting incident at a Wendy’s restaurant located on East End Blvd. North in Marshall. Responding officers located a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one individual partially in the vehicle and two individuals seated next to the dumpster.