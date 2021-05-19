newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

WATCH NOW: Tallest timber building on East Coast celebrates topping out downtown

By Virginia Bixby
Daily Progress
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topping out of Apex Plaza was celebrated during a ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Apex Clean Energy. Apex Plaza is an office building going up on Garrett Street in downtown Charlottesville. The structure will be the tallest mass timber building on the East Coast, according to Apex. It is the first large-scale mass timber project in Virginia and one of only a few in the United States. Construction is expected to be completed in December.

