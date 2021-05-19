WATCH NOW: Tallest timber building on East Coast celebrates topping out downtown
The topping out of Apex Plaza was celebrated during a ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Apex Clean Energy. Apex Plaza is an office building going up on Garrett Street in downtown Charlottesville. The structure will be the tallest mass timber building on the East Coast, according to Apex. It is the first large-scale mass timber project in Virginia and one of only a few in the United States. Construction is expected to be completed in December.dailyprogress.com