Photos: Plein Air Roanoke brings artists to the region's scenery

By DAVID HUNGATE, Special to The Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outdoor painting festival and contest took a year off at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed this week across the Roanoke Valley. Organizer Gallery 202 says 45 competitors from 13 states are participating. It culminates with an awards gala Friday.

