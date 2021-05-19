Tacoma Rapper Lewie Signs Deal With MoneyMobb/300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records
Things just keep getting better and better in the Pacific Northwest Hip-hop scene as Tacoma’s own Lewie signs a major deal with MoneyMobb/300 Entertainment by way of Atlantic Records. This is big-time moves for the local artist as 300 Entertainment has pumped out massive stars such as Young Thug, Tee Grizzley, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and many more. After a dope release with Chicago native Calboy it’s gonna be exciting to see who else he works with now.www.respectmyregion.com