Tacoma Rapper Lewie Signs Deal With MoneyMobb/300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records

By Isaiah Lilley
respectmyregion.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThings just keep getting better and better in the Pacific Northwest Hip-hop scene as Tacoma’s own Lewie signs a major deal with MoneyMobb/300 Entertainment by way of Atlantic Records. This is big-time moves for the local artist as 300 Entertainment has pumped out massive stars such as Young Thug, Tee Grizzley, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and many more. After a dope release with Chicago native Calboy it’s gonna be exciting to see who else he works with now.

