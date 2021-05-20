newsbreak-logo
When Is The Least Pricey Time To Travel To London, England?

The Junior Certificate as well as Leaving Certification examinations start on the first Wednesday in June, as well as last for two as well as a fifty percent weeks, intruding on trainees’ summer season vacations. In year 12, however, the term finishes in November; for those that go on to college, the term begins in March. New Zealand commemorates Waitangi Day on 6 February; the summertime vacations in New Zealand might or might not prolong as for that day, relying on the year.

TravelBBC

England's new foreign travel rules to be revealed

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps begins by saying the UK has made "enormous" progress against the pandemic. He says it is important that we don't undermine that success now, and he notes concern about the resurgence of Covid. He says the only route out of this pandemic is a careful and...
Travellonelyplanet.com

England reveals “green list” for quarantine-free travel

Those living in England can now begin making travel plans, as the British Government has announced its "green list" for international leisure trips that can resume after May 17. Travel will resume to worldwide destinations under a traffic light system, with countries and territories divided into three categories based on...
TravelChannel 4

England travel ‘green list’ to include 12 countries

If you are holding out the prospect of a foreign getaway then from May 17th people in England can now travel to 12 countries on the “green list” without having to quarantine upon return. These include Portugal, Israel, Australia and that tourist hotspot, the South Sandwich Islands. A gold star...
Travelmajorcadailybulletin.com

Viewpoint: Does London want travel?

The British government yesterday unveiled a six million pound promotion al package to attract foreign tourists back to the UK while there were reports in some respected media outlets that Spain, along with France, may not be given the green light when the first traffic light review is carried out.
Traveltheboar.org

TIME TRAVEL: Marco Polo and his travels

There are few travellers more significant in shaping our knowledge of the world than Marco Polo. The young Marco travelled across Asia at the height of the Mongol Empire more than 800 years ago, and his experiences helped shape Europe’s understanding of the continent through one of the most important travel texts ever. So just who was he?
UEFAkentlive.news

Portugal extends its travel ban until at least May 30

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off to Portugal as soon as UK travel restrictions lift are facing uncertainty after the nation’s government decided to extend its “state of calamity” until at least May 30. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that as of May 17 the “stay in the...
IndustryThe Guardian

Travel industry says England’s ‘green list’ too cautious

Travel industry bosses have criticised the government’s plan for overseas summer holidays for being “overly cautious”, warning it will delay the recovery of the sector. A traffic light system for international travel will come into force in England on 17 May, the first easing of tight restrictions on foreign travel in several months.
TravelThe Guardian

Glimmers of hope: the mood at Luton airport as England restarts foreign travel

Luton airport at 6am on the day that foreign holiday travel begins again. The halls are quiet. Many shops are shuttered. At the easyJet desk the staff seem relieved that things are quieter than expected: the mass brawl last week was a nasty shock. Standing on the escalator to the departure lounge, I suddenly realise why I feel disoriented: I have not been on a moving staircase for 15 months. People stand well apart, but are quick to chat.
MarketsShareCast

London midday: Stocks in the red despite England easing

London stocks were in the red by midday Monday as worries about the Indian variant offset cheer over the easing of Covid-related restrictions in England. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 6,992.57. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "It’s a big day for many businesses as the...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

When is the next green list travel update?

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.From 17 May, holidays can resume under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.According to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, recreational travel is only recommended to countries on the green list; travellers have been advised they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”.The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May.For the initial international travel restart, only 12 places were designated green. But when will more countries be added to...