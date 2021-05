A new leak has just revealed the renders of the Meizu Watch. The new smart watch arrives with a curved display and a square dial, with its design resembling the Apple Watch. The news arrives from an online post from known tipster @数码闲聊站 who also shared an image of renders of the Chinese smartphone maker’s smartwatch. Looking at the image shared on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, we can observe the design of the wearables from the front, the back, and even the side. The leakster also added that the smart watch would arrive with the Flyme operating system and will allow users to download and install third party applications and more.