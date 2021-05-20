Doug McCardle plans to run for another term on MLT City Council
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle will be running for re-election this year in a bid to serve his fourth term on the Mountlake Terrace City Council. “I’m seeking re-election to continue some of the current projects that I’ve been working on in my previous couple terms,” he said. “Like completing city hall and the Civic Campus, beginning to implement the Ballinger Park Master Plan, finishing up our Main Street (Revitalization) Project – particularly Phase 2, and then just continue working and supporting the (Mountlake Terrace) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission” — an organization that he thinks will be instrumental in the city moving forward.mltnews.com