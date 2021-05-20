Doug McCardle plans to run for another term on MLT City Council

The Evergreen State Fair announces plans to be open for an 11-day Fair following state COVID-19 guidance. – Snohomish County announced today that plans are being developed to open an 11-day Evergreen State Fair at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe this year from August 26-31 and September 2-6. The Fair will be closed September 1. This year’s theme: “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021” is a cheerful metaphor of dusting oneself off after the challenging ride that was 2020, and the anticipation of reuniting members of the community and fans of the Fair after making it through 2020 together. With increased sanitation, capacity limits and adherence to health guidelines like social distancing and mask usage, the Fair staff has plans in place to keep everyone safe and healthy while at the Fair Park.