Pima County, AZ

Pima County supervisors delay OK of $200,000 for home sharing pilot program

By Carmen Duarte
tucson.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pima County Board of Supervisors delayed until next month a decision on whether to approve $200,000 in funding to the Pima Council on Aging for a one-year pilot home sharing program. The program would help keep older adults in their homes while they shared their abode with a roommate...

tucson.com
