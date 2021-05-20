Mysterious Realme phone with Snapdragon 870 chip is in works

5G might still be a hit and miss revolution in mobile connectivity for most people, but you can no longer say that it’s prohibitively pricey. 5G-equipped blowers are getting cheaper all the time, and Realme’s latest is one of the most affordable yet. Coming in at £80 less than the Realme 8 Pro 5G (reviewed here), the Realme 8 is the first smartphone in the UK to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 5G processor. It’s a fairly slimline 8.5mm in thickness and sports a 6.5in 90Hz 1080x2400 display and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. A triple camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with Realme’s take on a night mode, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white snapper. Flip the phone around and you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 8 5G comes in either black or blue with a choice of 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 128GB configurations. It’s available to buy right now, with prices starting at £199. And if you get in quick, you can knock £20 off that.