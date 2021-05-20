newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

New UCS Research: Utilities’ Uneconomic Coal Use Is Being Called Out in 25 States

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. When I came to UCS three years ago, coal self-commitment—the practice of coal plants running when cheaper (and cleaner) resources are available on the grid—was still a nascent and poorly understood issue. Our analysis highlighting the issue at that time called it the “coal bailout, nobody was talking about,” but that changed quickly as the practice started getting covered by trade and national media alike. The Energy Gang podcast even dubbed it the “story of the year” in 2018.

