New UCS Research: Utilities’ Uneconomic Coal Use Is Being Called Out in 25 States

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference had a surprise guest not listed on its official agenda on the last day, President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Granholm said she recognized that goals like carbon neutrality are nerve-wracking to the people whose livelihoods are tied up in fossil fuels, but added that she only took the job as Energy Secretary under the condition that the Biden administration agreed it would do everything possible to bring every worker in the fossil fuel sector along.