Lottery

UK Postcode Lottery For Electric Car Charging Must Be Fixed

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 8 hours ago

Originally published on Transport & Environment. There is a postcode lottery for electric car charging points in the UK, a new study shows, with ample infrastructure in some areas and a charging desert in others, particularly in the east and south-west of England. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) has launched an interactive map showing progress across the UK and highlighting the leaders and laggards. The study and map identify ways to expand public charging at the pace required — a need identified by a Public Accounts Committee report published today.

