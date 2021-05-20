UK Postcode Lottery For Electric Car Charging Must Be Fixed

Not much going on in terms of car meets or drives on the island just yet, but I have a few bits and pieces of car news to tell you about. Firstly, I see that Caterham Cars is leaving British ownership for the first time in its 48 year history. Sold to Japanese VT Holdings run by ex racing driver Kazuho Takahashi. VT have been importing Caterhams to Japan since 2009 and also distribute Royal Enfield and Lotus, seems like a natural fit to me. I guess with the pound so cheap because of Brexit, Caterham must have been a Yen bargain.