newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Douglas County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Baldwin City, Eudora, Lecompton, Clinton, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Clinton Lake, Vinland and Globe. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This flood advisory replace the previous flood advisory in effect for Douglas County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Eudora, KS
City
Baldwin City, KS
City
Topeka, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Lone Star#Vinland And Globe#Midnight Cdt#Doppler Radar#Ponding#River#Clinton Lake#Pleasant Grove#Severity#Target Area#Include Lawrence#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Douglas; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND EASTERN OSAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona Lake to near Richmond. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Overbrook, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pomona Lake and Globe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 160 and 198.
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 359 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Berryton, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richland, Clinton, Clinton Lake and Berryton. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 183 and 194.