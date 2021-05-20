newsbreak-logo
NASA chief, citing China gains, calls for congressional support

Holding up a photo taken by China’s new Mars lander, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson warned Congress on Wednesday that his agency faces increasingly stiff competition on the high frontier and that sustained funding for a new moon lander, infrastructure upgrades and other critical programs is vital for America’s space program.

Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

NASA chief Bill Nelson talks rockets, Moon plans, and partnerships

As a politician, space was Bill Nelson’s thing. He started out as a state lawmaker near Florida’s Space Coast, ascended to Congress in 1978, then became the House’s first sitting member to actually go to space in 1986, flying as a payload specialist aboard Space Shuttle Columbia. He’d spend three terms in the Senate shaping NASA’s budget and helping steer, from the policy side, NASA’s plans to return to the Moon, before losing a reelection bid in 2018.
Aerospace & Defensefamagusta-gazette.com

NASA offers congratulations on successful landing of China’s spacecraft on Mars

NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen on Saturday extended congratulations on the successful landing of China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft on the Mars surface. “Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover, #Zhurong! Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” Zurbuchen tweeted.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Lands a Rover on Mars, Joining NASA’s Perseverance

China became the third country to land on Mars on Friday, joining a U.S. rover that’s been tooling around the red planet for weeks. The China National Space Administration announced that its lander had touched down, carrying a rover that will roll out in a matter of days to explore an icy expanse. NASA’s Perseverance, carrying the Ingenuity helicopter drone, has been on Mars since February. The U.S. has visited Mars nine times and is the only country to successfully operate there. The Soviet Union had a landing in 1971, but the mission was a technical failure.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The New York Times

China’s Mars Rover Mission Lands on the Red Planet

The United States now has company on Mars. A Chinese spacecraft descended through the thin Martian atmosphere and landed safely on a large plain Saturday morning, state media reported, accomplishing a feat that only two other nations had before. (In the United States, it was still Friday — 7:18 p.m. Eastern time — when the spacecraft touched down.)
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida’s native sun Bill Nelson shares his vision for NASA

Bill Nelson grew up near Cape Canaveral. His grandparents were homesteaders on what is now Kennedy Space Center property. And this former Florida legislator and politician who won election to Congress, serving in both the House and Senate is NASA’s new Administrator. In fact, Nelson is NASA’s 14th administrator. He...
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

Calls Grow at UN for China to Admit Rights Chief to Xinjiang

NEW YORK - Western nations and human rights groups Wednesday called on China to allow the U.N. human rights chief unobstructed access to the Xinjiang region to investigate the situation of ethnic Uyghur Muslims and other Turkic Muslim minorities. FILE - British Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward is...
Foreign PolicyCato Institute

Any Serious Congressional China Legislation Should Include Section 232 Reform

According to various news reports, Congress is preparing a package of legislative updates to U.S. trade and economic policy in order to address China’s growing economic and geopolitical influence. The resulting “China Package” will, like the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, be a bipartisan effort that includes a mix of diplomatic and strategic policies seeking to bolster U.S. companies’ competitiveness and rein in perceived Chinese abuse. One area ripe for reform – yet unfortunately missing thus far from congressional discussions – is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the president to impose tariffs on “national security” grounds. As we explained in a recent paper, President Donald Trump routinely abused Section 232 to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, and threatened them on several other products – abuse that the vague and poorly-conceived law makes all too easy and that has harmed the U.S. economy, including vis a vis China.
Politicstheredstonerocket.com

Nelson takes office as 14th NASA administrator

Bill Nelson took office as the 14th NASA administrator on May 3, after he was given the oath of office by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Nelson will lead the nation’s space program as it carries out critical missions, including...
Aerospace & Defensegoachronicle.com

NASA slams China

Large segment of the rocket that launched main module of China’s first permanent space station made an uncontrolled entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean with remnants falling at a location to the west of Maldives on Sunday drawing US criticism over a lack of transparency and decency and putting an end to speculation on whether the debris would hit a populated area on the Earth’s surface or somewhere in water bodies. The debris came from the upper stage of a Long March 5B rocket which was launched into space on April 29 for putting into orbit a core module of the new Tianhe space station, which is expected to become operational in 2022.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

NASA Calls Out China Over Out-Of-Control Rocket

The fate of China's Long March 5B rocket that had been hurtling around Earth in an uncontrolled orbit came to a conclusion at the weekend as part of the rocket survived reentry and made splashdown in the Indian Ocean south-west of the Maldives. For over a week there had been speculations of where it might land. While the chances of it landing on populated areas were small, it was not outside the realm of possibility. Especially since it already happened last year when parts of a Chinese rocket landed in a village in Cote d'Ivoire.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

NASA Announces New Associate Administrator

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson announced Monday Robert D. Cabana, who has served as director of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida since 2008, will serve as associate administrator effective Monday, May 17. Steve Jurczyk, who held the position since 2018, announced his retirement Monday.