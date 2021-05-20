newsbreak-logo
WATCH: ‘That Darn Cat’ — Family Reunited With Beloved Pet in Casper After Moving Across Country

By Nick Perkins
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an incredible journey. When Norm and Alice Shamion decided to move from Florida to Casper, Wyoming to be closer to family, they only had one condition:. It was an easy enough compromise to make, so the Shamion's packed up their homes and began the long journey to Casper, alongside their daughter. While the three of them flew from Florida to Wyoming, it was up to Rich, their son-in-law to drive the U-Haul and, most importantly, Mitsi the Cat, to her new home.

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

