SHINE aims to remove the stigma around child abuse, celebrate survivors and help people heal

Individuals with disabilities are an untapped resource in our local communities and are vastly underrepresented in the workforce. 1990 heralded the passage of Title One of the Americans with Disabilities Act which protects individuals with disabilities from discrimination in the workforce and promotes inclusion. However, employers often still have misconceptions and fears about hiring persons with a disability. Many employers have concerns about potential costs of accommodations, but most disability accommodations cost little to nothing at all. In fact, hiring someone with a disability can result in a business becoming eligible for the $2,400 Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Misconceptions about disabilities and an individual’s ability to work are another factor when in reality, inclusion in the workforce creates stronger morale, higher rates of employee retention, and less absenteeism. Additionally, multiple studies have also concluded that consumers look upon businesses that hire individuals with disabilities more favorably.