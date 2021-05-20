Venture to Columbia for third Down a County Road art show

The Columbia Farmers' Fresh Market has begun its 2021 season offering a selection of produce from local vendors at the city's Riverwalk Park each Saturday morning. “We are excited to launch the 2021 market season,” said organizer Kristi Martin, the executive director of Columbia Main Street. “This year we have a full house of vendors that rival the best in Middle Tennessee. Locally-harvested vegetables, micro greens, grass-fed meats, specialty goat and cow cheeses, berries, fruits, farm eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood crafts, soaps, cut flowers and more will be available under the pavilion located at the Riverwalk Park, which is known for its walking trails and recreational features, including the Rotary Splash Pad which offers a cool, wet spot for children.”