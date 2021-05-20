newsbreak-logo
Columbia, TN

Venture to Columbia for third Down a County Road art show

 5 hours ago

Art enthusiasts and those ready to just get out and do something will be happy to learn the Theta General Store, located at 2278 Les Robinson Road in Columbia, will host an art show on May 22-23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Down a Country Road III will feature...

Franklin, TN
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Tennessee State
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Columbia's Farmers' Fresh Market opens for a new season

The Columbia Farmers' Fresh Market has begun its 2021 season offering a selection of produce from local vendors at the city's Riverwalk Park each Saturday morning. “We are excited to launch the 2021 market season,” said organizer Kristi Martin, the executive director of Columbia Main Street. “This year we have a full house of vendors that rival the best in Middle Tennessee. Locally-harvested vegetables, micro greens, grass-fed meats, specialty goat and cow cheeses, berries, fruits, farm eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood crafts, soaps, cut flowers and more will be available under the pavilion located at the Riverwalk Park, which is known for its walking trails and recreational features, including the Rotary Splash Pad which offers a cool, wet spot for children.”
More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Gardens of Columbia

The President James K. Polk Home & Museum is hosting the Gardens of Columbia on June 4-5, 2021. Gardens of Columbia will be a weekend celebration of lectures, demonstrations, and tours of some Columbia’s most beautiful landscapes, with a garden party reception on the grounds of the Polk Home Friday evening, June 4th.
Black Art Show Speaks on Current Matters

COLUMBIA, TN — Artists painted pictures worth a thousand words describing America’s unrest, local leaders said during “Black Art Matters, a celebration of unity at the Maury County Arts Guild Building.”. Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin leads access and diversity services at Columbia State Community College where she says improving...
Columbia State holds drive-through graduation

Columbia State celebrated 582 spring 2021 graduates during a drive-through style commencement ceremony Saturday. “Today is a celebration of accomplishments,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “I, along with the faculty and staff, could not be more proud of this group and all they have achieved.”. In lieu...