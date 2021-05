GENESEO — Sophomores Conner Schimmel and Riley Fuller left their marks on Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader at Stone Field. Schimmel pitched a two-hitter in leading the Maroons to a 2-1 victory in the opener. Fuller stepped up big in the nightcap and logged a rarity as he was both the winning pitcher and got the save in his first varsity mound appearance. To top off his evening, he had a two-run single in a five-run seventh-inning uprising that led to a 7-5 Moline victory.