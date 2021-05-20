Former Colorado Officers Who Arrested A 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Face Charges

Video has been released of police officers laughing as they watch the body camera footage of the brutal arrest of a 73-year-old dementia patient that left her with a dislocated shoulder.Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland, Colorado police department arrested Karen Garner in June last year after she left a Walmart with $14 of goods for which she had not paid. Her family says that her condition led to her leaving the store without paying.The shocking body camera footage has already been released and shows Mr Hopp tackling the terrified woman, handcuffing her, and pushing her hard...