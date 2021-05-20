newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former Colorado Officers Who Arrested A 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Face Charges

By Vanessa Romo
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple charges have been filed against two former Colorado police officers for their roles in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year. The charges were filed on Wednesday against former Loveland Police Department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, who arrested and booked Karen Garner as she was walking home from a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise.

www.wfae.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#City Police#Misdemeanor Assault#The Assault#Federal Police#Federal Charges#Colorado Public Radio#The Loveland Walmart#Npr#Multiple Charges#Court Documents#District Attorney#Bodily Injury#Official Misconduct#Law Enforcement#Numerous Complaints#Excessive Force#Walmart Employees#Home#Media Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police officers seen laughing at video of brutal arrest of dementia patient that left her with dislocated shoulder

Video has been released of police officers laughing as they watch the body camera footage of the brutal arrest of a 73-year-old dementia patient that left her with a dislocated shoulder.Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland, Colorado police department arrested Karen Garner in June last year after she left a Walmart with $14 of goods for which she had not paid. Her family says that her condition led to her leaving the store without paying.The shocking body camera footage has already been released and shows Mr Hopp tackling the terrified woman, handcuffing her, and pushing her hard...
Sex CrimesWTOV 9

Two facing rape charges of 11-year-old in Wells Township

Two men are facing rape charges out of Wells Township. Ashton Bensie, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile who is not being named are both charged with rape. According to police, they were knowingly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old female. “We had an 11-year-old female who disclosed to a family member that...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

73-year-old Lowell man arrested for stabbing

LOWELL — A 73-year-old Lowell man was arrested after police said he allegedly stabbed a woman inside a home on Eustis Avenue in the city’s Centralville neighborhood Sunday. Lowell Police charged Robert Russell, of 42 Eustis Ave., with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The alleged victim — who...
MinoritiesPosted by
CBS News

68-year-old Black woman accuses police of tearing her rotator cuff during 2019 traffic stop captured on video

A federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia librarian says White officers used excessive force on the Black woman during a traffic stop in North Carolina, adding they pulled her from her car by her hair and tore her rotator cuff. The suit filed Wednesday by Stephanie Bottom of Atlanta claims she posed no threat to the officers from the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office when she was stopped in May 2019.
KidsPosted by
Daily Voice

PA Adoptive Parents Accused Of Sickening Child Face More Charges For Choking Child

A Newville adoptive mother facing charges for making one of her children sick has been accused in another incident in which a child was choked by her husband. Shelley Marie Noreika, 47 of Newville, was charged in April for numerous offenses including felony and theft on accusations she made her daughter sick and defrauded the public, asking for money to cover the cost of medical bills through a GoFundMe account.
Violent CrimesCBS News

L.A. area cop seen on video punching handcuffed woman twice in face

A Westminster Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after cellphone video showed him punching a handcuffed woman twice in the face, CBS Los Angeles reports. Police said a caller reported at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that a Hispanic woman had assaulted an Asian woman who'd tried...
Violent Crimesyoursun.com

CCI inmate accused of raping, beating prisoner

Charlotte Correctional Institution officers made sarcastic remarks and did nothing to help an inmate who had been raped and beaten, according to a Florida Office of the Inspector General report. Paul Mitchell Anderson, 27, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery and battery. He was booked into the Charlotte...
Violent CrimesNew York Post

Husband of missing mom Suzanne Morphew ordered held without bail

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man charged with murder in the Mother’s Day disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance Thursday. Morphew, wearing a white-and-orange inmate jumpsuit, said little during the 15-minute court appearance, during which he remained handcuffed, the Colorado Springs...
Violent CrimesKPVI Newschannel 6

Man who killed deputy loses appeal on life sentences

CODY (WNE) – A former Cody man convicted of killing a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy in 1995 has lost his appeal to have his life sentence removed because he wanted to rescind his guilty plea. John Michael Sides Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and was...
Mobile, ALIdaho8.com

Trial to start for woman facing riot charge: Here’s what defense is not allowed to say

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — On the eve of a federal trial related to a May 2020 protest, a federal judge has restricted what defense lawyers can argue. Jury selection slated to start Monday in the case, which has been viewed nationally as a test for how aggressively the U.S. Justice Department can prosecute crimes arising from protests. Tia Deyon Pugh, 21, stands accused of impeding law enforcement officials in a manner that impacted interstate commerce.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Bar can be sued after black man was attacked outside front door, court rules

A Michigan bar can be sued by a black customer who said he was called a racial slur and punched repeatedly outside his establishment in 2015, a court ruled Thursday. Edward Tyson, who said he was called a slur and attacked by a white patron while picking up a pizza, sued David Dawkins, the man convicted of aggravated assault in the attack in addition to Unthank, which owns and operates B.S. & Co. in Wolverine. Tyson suffered a brain bleed and damage to his frontal lobe from the beating.
LawPosted by
WFAE

Judge Eyes Dec. 6 Trial Date For Ex-Cop Charged In Daunte Wright Killing

A judge in Hennepin County, Minn., on Monday said probable cause exists to support the charge of second-degree manslaughter against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright. During a brief court appearance via video conferencing, Judge Regina Chu said she viewed Dec. 6 as a...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Florida principal filmed spanking child with paddle cleared of wrongdoing by state attorney’s office

A school principal in Florida has been cleared of wrongdoing after a viral video showed her spanking a six-year-old girl with a paddle for damaging a computer.State Attorney Amira Fox’s office said on Friday that Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, will not face charges over the incident.The attorney’s office says that no crime was committed when the crying child was punished in a classroom in front of her mother on 13 April.Prosecutors said that the punishment did not cause harm or amount to child abuse, as the mother Fabiola Rivera has consented to the punishment...