WholeHog Baseball Podcast: Postseason capacity opens to 100%; Hogs close to clinching SEC
On the day he broke the news about the baseball postseason being opened up to 100% capacity, Kendall Rogers joins the show. He talks about the postseason capacity limits, this weekends upcoming series against Florida and more. Matt Jones and Seth Campbell break down last week's series against Tennessee and preview Florida. Then Jeff Cardozo from the Florida radio network joins the show to talk about the Gators.www.chatsports.com