It had been two weeks and three days since my second vaccine shot and 429 days since I’d been to the movies when I walked back into the old, familiar lobby of the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Thursday night for its reopening. Things look a little different now than they did when I’d last been there in February of 2020. Beyond just a snazzy new coat of paint, the concession stand is now enclosed in plexiglass and the similarly aquarium-like bar now shunted off to the other side of the lobby. Both were closed for this evening’s show, management keeping a fully masked, no-food-or-drink policy for the time being, while we all get used to watching movies together again. (I’m told that barring any unforeseen developments, snack sales will return in time for Memorial Day weekend.)