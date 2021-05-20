10 Former 4-Star Recruits Leaving Auburn Via NCAA Transfer Portal

As the old saying goes, “momma always said there would be days like this”, but if you are an Auburn fan, watching eight players on offense and eight on defense leave the program is difficult to watch happen. Mixed into the 16 players seeking greener pastures, 10 are former four-star players. To somewhat balance it out, Auburn has brought on five players via the transfer portal, four former three-stars, and all defensive players. The result of the comings and goings, that is a wait and see game.