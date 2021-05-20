newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, MI

10 Former 4-Star Recruits Leaving Auburn Via NCAA Transfer Portal

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the old saying goes, “momma always said there would be days like this”, but if you are an Auburn fan, watching eight players on offense and eight on defense leave the program is difficult to watch happen. Mixed into the 16 players seeking greener pastures, 10 are former four-star players. To somewhat balance it out, Auburn has brought on five players via the transfer portal, four former three-stars, and all defensive players. The result of the comings and goings, that is a wait and see game.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Vanderbilt, MI
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Hill
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ole Miss#Smoke Monday#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Rb Harold Joiner#Rb Mark Anthony Richards#Ucf#Wr#Smu Defense#Dt Daquan Newkirk#Dt Coynis Miller#Jackson State 4 Star#Lb Octavius Brothers#Tennessee Incoming Tigers#Uab#Auburn Db#Ap News#Usc#Purdue#Auburn Photo Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Iowa DL Jake Karchinski enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another offseason domino has fallen. On Thursday afternoon, Iowa defensive lineman Jake Karchinski announced that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will finish his career elsewhere. "I wanted to take the time to thank the University and the coaching staff at Iowa for the opportunity to be apart...
College Sportschatsports.com

For better or worse, NCAA transfer portal has forever changed college basketball

GAINESVILLE — Roy Williams no longer has to grapple with the NCAA Transfer Portal, but not before he was blindsided by the behemoth now ruling college basketball. During 33 seasons, 903 wins and three national titles, Williams saw 13 players transfer from his programs at Kansas and North Carolina. Six players left during Williams’ final two seasons in Chapel Hill, when his teams were a combined 32-30 for a man with a career winning percentage of 77.4.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama’s Dewayne Betts enters NCAA transfer portal

South Alabama safety Dewayne Betts has entered the NCAA transfer portal, AL.com has confirmed. Betts was suspended indefinitely April 16 following his arrest on charges of receiving stolen property. His suspension was expected to carry over into the 2021 season had he remained with the Jaguars, a source told AL.com.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Sardaar Calhoun enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida State junior guard Sardaar Calhoun entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Calhoun had previously announced on April 7th that he was entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility to potentially return to FSU next season. At this point, it appears Calhoun will be...
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Texas A&M LB Ke'Shun Brown enters NCAA transfer portal

In the first two classes Jimbo Fisher signed at Texas A&M, he inked three different players from Montgomery, Ala. After two have already transferred, the third appears to be done in Aggieland as well. On Friday afternoon, linebacker Ke'Shun Brown entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. Brown signed...
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia guard Justin Kier enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia guard Justin Kier is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the program. The redshirt senior announced the decision on Wednesday evening. Kier arrived in Athens last May as a graduate transfer after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at George Mason. But he has now he has decided to explore his options for his final year of eligibility.
Michigan State247Sports

Michigan QB Ren Hefley enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan quarterback Ren Hefley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports has learned. A walk-on from Bryant, Arkansas, the rising junior did not see action in either of his first two seasons in Ann Arbor after arriving in time for the 2019 campaign. Hefley was an Academic All-Big Ten selection...
Auburn, ALMontgomery Advertiser

How does Auburn football’s development of 4- and 5-star recruits compare to SEC rivals?

There are two ways to look at wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams getting selected in the NFL Draft last week. One is as a sign that Auburn football’s ability to recruit and develop talent at that position is improving. Both were four-star recruits ranked top-200 nationally in the 2019 class. They’re the first pair of Tigers receivers to be chosen in the same draft since Devin Aromashodu and Ben Obamanu in 2006.
College Sportsswimswam.com

Faith Knelson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal After Medical Redshirt

TOP TIMES (SCY) Knelson competed at one meet with the Arizona Wildcats during the 2020-21 season, joining the team in fall 2020 after deferring the 2019-20 season to focus on making the originally scheduled 2020 Olympics. Knelson hit her breaststroke SCY bests at a meet in December 2020, during a...
NFLhoosierhuddle.com

NCAA Transfer Portal Tweaks How Allen Recruits Team Needs, Also Creates Future Scholarship Crunch

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The NCAA transfer portal, and now the one-time transfer rule, have changed the way college football coaches are recruiting their future players and the Hoosiers are no different. The IU football team has both gained and lost players via the transfer portal this past offseason. The Hoosiers have gained six transfers and have lost 10. The Hoosiers are probably not finished with the portal yet this spring and Allen has a strategy for its use and it’s for immediate help.
Ponchatoula, LAHammond Daily Star

Former Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

Former Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley entered the transfer portal Wednesday after one season with LSU. He appeared in six games for the Tigers as a freshman after veteran quarterback Myles Brennan went down with an injury in the third game of the season against Missouri. Finley finished with a 2-3...