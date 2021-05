The investor shift to managing more of their lives online in response to the pandemic has given the digital-advice industry a tailwind. The last year has seen significant growth from robo-advisers, according to Backend Benchmarking’s first quarter Robo Report. For example, Betterment grew its assets under management from $18 billion in 2020 to $29 billion, while Schwab Intelligent Portfolios experienced 51% growth in digitally advised assets, and Vanguard added $70 billion in robo-assets from the end of 2019 through the first quarter of 2021.