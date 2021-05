A 66-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide in the Eaton area earlier this week. June Martinez Faudoa, known to many as Jean, was identified as the victim by the Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday morning. She has a familial relationship to the suspect, 34-year-old Gabriel Faudoa, according to reports cited by the coroner’s office. The exact relationship is not clear.