Alek Manoah strikes out 10 more to get to 3-0 in Bisons' victory

By Mike Harrington
Buffalo News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A rookie Alek Manoah continued to make his case for a promotion to Toronto, striking out 10 more batters Wednesday night in the Buffalo Bisons' 4-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox in Polar Park. Manoah (3-0) allowed a solo homer to Chris Herrmann in the second inning and that's...

buffalonews.com
