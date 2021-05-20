Alek Manoah strikes out 10 more to get to 3-0 in Bisons' victory

Joe Siddall, former MLB catcher and current Sportsnet analyst, weighs in on Randal Grichuk’s success at the plate and the team’s management of George Springer (31:33). Joe Bowen, long time Maple Leafs play-by-play announcer, checks in to chat about the historical significance of Matthews netting 40 goals in 49 games and his place in the pantheon of the Maple Leafs’ best goal scorers (54:20). Coolbet’s Kris Abbott stops by to offer his favourite picks for this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Aaron Rodgers future bets (1:19:06). Andrew Shaw, former NHL forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion, discusses his recent retirement from the NHL and his impressions of this year’s Maple Leafs team (1:38:09). Alek Manoah, Blue Jays prospect and current Buffalo Bisons pitcher, chimes in on his standout Triple-A debut on Thursday, his continued development, and his relationship with Nate Pearson (2:04:02).