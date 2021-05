LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says a bill abolishing the death penalty in Nevada will not move forward this legislative session. "I've been clear on my position that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, but I believe there are severe situations that warrant it," Sisolak said in a statement Thursday. "I understand there are those who will be disappointed by this outcome; however the process of determining which crimes are severe enough to warrant this punishment deserves thoughtful consideration.