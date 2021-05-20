newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Ridgeville, OH

North Ridgeville goes extras to win first District title since 2003

By Michael Fitzpatrick mfitzpatrick@morningjournal.com
Morning Journal
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been an 18-year wait, so what was another couple of innings. It took two extra innings, but it was all worth it in the end as the North Ridgeville Rangers won their first girls softball district championship since the 2003 season. And they did it in what was an absolute thriller of a contest with Highland full of momentum swings, and in front of a packed house on a sun-soaked late spring afternoon.

www.morningjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
North Ridgeville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Illinois State
North Ridgeville, OH
Sports
City
Clyde, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extras#College Softball#Home Game#He Got Game#Go Game#End Game#Division#The Game#Fielder Kasey Timko#Extra Innings#Swc Rival Amherst#Late Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

High school softball final Top of the Crop for 2020-21

2: (2) Amherst 23-3 3: (3) North Ridgeville 19-4 Watch List: North Olmsted 8-13, Olmsted Falls 14-11 Crop Comments: The final softball Crop of the year is here. After a year without softball, the 2021 season has absolutely flown by with several area teams already seeing their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the OHSAA state tournament. … Instead of a normal Crop Comments section, where I’d list the accomplishments the past week, let’s take a look at the playoff prospects of the teams in the Crop … Starting with Keystone, who has won more than 60 consecutive conference games between the old Patriot Athletic Conference and the Lorain County League. The Wildcats were as strong as ever in 2021, losing just once, and have a great chance to take home another state championship trophy as the No. 1 ranked team in Division I by the Softball Coaches Association. … Amherst and North Ridgeville are attached at the hip as far as the playoffs are concerned. The Comets and Rangers will more than likely split the Southwestern Conference championship and could face off in a regional semifinal if the brackets run chalk. … Wellington is one of the top five teams in Division III and with its stellar lineup, and somehow even better pitching, the Dukes have a great chance to make a deep run. … Midview’s overall record is deceiving as they finished fourth in the tough SWC and picked up a win over Avon. … Elyria Catholic is the eighth seed in the Creston district and faces a tough matchup against Tuslaw if they can win their sectional final. With new Lorain County home run leader Annika Bredel swinging the bat like she has this season, the Panthers could beat anyone. … Brookside and Clearview again drew the short straw as they both sit in the same district as Keystone. The Clippers and Cardinals are talented teams and could make runs deep into the district tournament. … Avon, now in the Barberton district, faces off against Westlake and could make an upset run as the six seed should they defeat the Demons. The Eagles are a top-quality team that has played North Ridgeville and Amherst down to the wire this season. … Lorain’s postseason came to an end on May 10 as the Titans fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Kenny Grobolsek pitches Brookside past Columbia with complete-game masterpiece

One team hadn’t played in week because of the recent spat of bad weather and one team is playing its best baseball of the season. The results were somewhat predictable. Brookside scored four runs in the second inning because of some shoddy fielding by visiting Columbia. That was all junior right-handed pitcher Kenny Grobolsek would need as the Cardinals downed the Raiders 8-2 in a Lorain County 8 contest.
North Ridgeville, OHMorning Journal

North Ridgeville names former assistant Ben Chase new head boys basketball coach

North Ridgeville has named its new boy’s basketball coach and it’s a familiar face to those within the program. In a release on May 7, Athletic Director Don Sparks announced varsity assistant Ben Chase is the high school's the next head basketball coach, filling its head coaching position that was left open after former head coach Bryan Morgan was named head coach of the school’s football program.
North Ridgeville, OHtitansathletics.org

Decker and Compton Outstanding in 7 – 1 Win Over North Ridgeville

Berea-Midpark senior Mason Decker had himself a day at the plate as the Titans took the victory over North Ridgeville, 7-1, Monday afternoon at North Ridgeville High School. The Titans third basemen was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle Monday, going 3-for-4 from the plate with a single, double and home run with two runs batted in.
North Ridgeville, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Baseball beats North Ridgeville High School 12 – 6

On Saturday, May 1st, the Boys JV Baseball Team hosted North Ridgeville High School. The Bears took an early lead and beat North Ridgeville 12 – 6. In the second inning David Swab singled on a ground ball past the shortstop. Angelo Puleo was then hit by a pitch. Dylan Crowe singled to left to load the bases. Nick Falasco singled and Swab scored and Puleo advanced to third and Crowe advanced to second. Sam Schraffran singled and Puleo scored and Crowe advanced to third and Falasco advanced to second. Alex Trivonovich singled and Crowe scored and Falasco advanced to third and Schraffran advanced to second. Kyan Davis grounded out to second and Falasco scored . The Bears led 4 – 0.
North Ridgeville, OHtitansathletics.org

Rangers Outlast Titans, 5 – 2

Timely hitting by North Ridgeville powered the Rangers to a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Berea-Midpark on Monday in front of a solid crowd on a gloomy misty day at North Ridgeville High School. The Titans took advantage of miscues by the Rangers in the first inning to jump out to...