NBA Summer League to return to Las Vegas this August, league announces
NBA Summer League is officially back. After a year off due to COVID-19, the NBA will return to Las Vegas for its annual offseason showcase for rookies and other young players from Aug. 8-17, as first reported by Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Later on Wednesday, the league officially announced they would be returning to Vegas for this year's event. It will mark the league's first Summer League games since July 15, 2019, more than two years off from one of the league's marquee offseason events.www.msn.com