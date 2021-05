In at least one way, 1959-60 was the Montreal Canadiens’ last kick at the can, as it was the final season of superstar Maurice Richard’s career. It just so happens, 100% uncoincidentally, they had been successful hitting it out of the park the previous four seasons too en route to vying for an unprecedented fifth straight Stanley Cup. Needless to say, successful in defense of their title, the Canadiens would set a record in the process that has yet to be broken, as the only team in NHL history to accomplish the feat.