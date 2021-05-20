ClinOne Supports Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) with Enterprise eConsent to Add Immediate Value for Customers, Accelerate Timelines, and Maintain Study Budgets
DENVER (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, has seen tremendous demand for electronic informed patient consent, especially as clinical research organizations (CROs) realize the value it adds for their customers. The challenge for most CROs has been the ability to apply eConsent enterprise-wide without extending timelines or increasing budget significantly.www.stamfordadvocate.com