The 2020-21 NBA regular season is set to conclude this weekend. With just five days of games remaining, much of the attention is centered around the various standings battles for NBA Play-In Tournament and postseason seeding. Perhaps one overlooked component of the season’s final week is the NBA Draft Lottery. Although it was designed with the main goal of preventing teams from tanking, at this point, the bottom-feeders in the standings are already aware that they won’t be qualifying for the NBA’s expanded playoff format. If there was ever a week to try and lose on purpose, this one would arguably be it!