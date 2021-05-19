Metro Louisville residents will receive larger recycling bins before collection changes to every other week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Metro Louisville who recycle will soon get a 95-gallon cart for free ahead of collection moving to every other week in July. Louisville Metro Government plans to deliver 28,000 carts to households in the Urban Services District in June, according to a news release. The carts will replace 18-gallon recycling bins and will usher in the city's change in collection, which takes effect the week of July 12.www.wdrb.com