On the May 13 broadcast of Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War', the competing teams split up into two teams, Mayfly and IT'S One. The two teams then faced off against each other in three unit battles - rap, dance, and vocals. From team IT'S One, iKON's Bobby, The Boyz's Sunwoo, and SF9's Hwiyoung formed a trio for the rap battle, with Bobby taking the lead as the trio's leader and producer. Many viewers, as well as the competitors themselves, expressed their excitement at the chance to see the winner of 'Show Me The Money 3', Bobby, competing in a rap contest once again.