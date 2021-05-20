PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Fairfield, NorthWood to clash for Sectional 48 title

NAPPANEE — Fairfield remained unbeaten, while NorthWood took advantage of a shorthanded opponent to advance in girls tennis Sectional 48 action at NorthWood High School Wednesday evening.

The Falcons improved to 13-0 with a 4-1 victory over Goshen, while the Panthers knocked off Bethany Christian, 5-0, to set up a sectional championship match between the two schools Thursday night back at NorthWood.

FAIRFIELD 4, GOSHEN 1

Fairfield and Goshen met back on May 7, with the Falcons edging out the RedHawks, 3-2, behind wins at all three singles positions. Fairfield repeated history Wednesday, as No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager and No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder all cruised to victory.

“They put it a lot of work,” said Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun of his top three singles players. “They’re all talented. They all have some strong offense, and they’re good defensive players, too. They’re not going to give up points easily; they’re not going to give up free points. They do a great job of playing within themselves, yet at the same time, they know when to pick their spots.”

Goshen’s lone win came in dominant fashion, as the No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler won 6-0, 6-0. That victory allows Drenth and Detweiler to advance to the individual state tournament, which begins next week at Northridge.

“They played great,” said Goshen Coach Daniel Love on Drenth and Detweiler’s performance. “They knew they needed to start better than the first time around (against Fairfield) because they’ve just had slow starts. … We tried to start well, but we didn’t expect it to be quite like that. Fairfield maybe didn’t have their best match, but (Drenth and Detweiler) just played hard. They came out very motivated and focused.”

The RedHawks team season comes to an end with a 10-7 record.

“I just love that we have memories of (the season),” Love said. “We don’t have any memories of 2020, other than trying to have some Zoom things and holding our breath that maybe we’ll get a season that never happened. … I’m just thankful we had a season, and I think we had a better season than we were expecting because, when you take a year off, nobody really knows what anybody’s doing.”

NORTHWOOD 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0

The Panthers improved to 8-5 on the season with the victory. NorthWood players dropped a combined four games against the Bruins, including three matches won by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

“I think it was nice to be able to have this type of a match to get them started,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “The nerves kind of came out a little bit, but I think that’s behind them now. They can play freely; staying aggressive with their shots, and that kind of stuff.”

Bethany Christian, which battled injuries throughout the 2021 campaign, ends its season with a 3-8 record.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

Fairfield played NorthWood in the first match of the season for both teams back on April 13. The Falcons won, 3-2, winning at all three singles positions.

Filbrun said, however, that win should be taken with a grain of salt.

“First match of the season, which was the first match since 2019,” Filbrun said. “So, that was a whole different ball game. … They’re a different team. We’re a different team.”

NorthWood’s lineup has changed since then as well. While their three singles players remain in the same positions, their doubles teams switched mid-year. Emery Porter and Amy Adams now occupy the No. 1 doubles spot, with Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson in the No. 2 doubles position.

“I feel like, the more that we started playing, the stronger we were in each of our positions,” Schwartz said. “Definitely, I think making the change at doubles made us a lot stronger, even as a team. I think our doubles is playing really well right now.”

Filbrun expects a very competitive match in Thursday’s final. The winner will advance to next week’s regional at Northridge.

“I don’t put any of the five positions in the bank for either team. … I think all five courts have the potential to be really close matches,” Filbrun said. “We’re not going to give anything away; they’re not going to give anything away. There’s not going to be anything free, that’s for sure.”

Schwartz also think Thursday’s championship match will be a close encounter.

“I think it will be a fun match; I think it will be good,” Schwartz said. “I like that we’re coming in as the underdogs. That does kind of take a little pressure off as well. They just need to come out and play, and if they can perform the way that I know they’re capable of, maybe some good things will happen.”

2021 Girls Tennis Sectional 48 — semifinal results

NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0

No. 1 singles: Gabriella Umbower (N) def. Jackie Barber (B), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (N) def. Risa Bohn (B), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Ashlyn Feller (N) def. Alina Bergstresser (B), 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Emery Porter and Amy Adams (N) def. Naomi Klassen and Trami Nguyen (B), 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson (N) def. Allyson Barkman and Joryn Yoder (B), 6-0, 6-0

Fairfield 4, Goshen 1

No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Lucy Kramer (G), 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 singles: Faith Bontrager (F) def. Mara Schrock (G), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Sarah Harmelink (G), 6-2, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler (G) def. Iris Miller and Chloe Miller (F), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder (F) def. Tori Barkey and Abril Diaz (G), 6-3, 6-4