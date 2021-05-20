$3 million bond increase approved for new assisted living facility

Attorney Scott Krapf, upper right, discusses plans for the development of a new 120-unit affordable assisting living facility on the city’s north side in this screen grab from the livestream of the Goshen City Council’s Jan. 19 meeting. John Kline | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Faced with rising construction costs, developers of a new 120-unit assisted living facility on the city’s north side got a $3 million boost from the Goshen City Council during their meeting Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, council members were asked to revisit an ordinance originally approved back in February authorizing the issuance of up to $22 million in tax-exempt multifamily housing revenue bonds to Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, the developers seeking to construct the new assisted living facility at 282 Johnston St.

According to that ordinance, Indiana code currently allows municipalities to issue and lend the proceeds of tax-exempt revenue bonds to developers for the purpose of financing, reimbursing or refinancing the costs of acquisition, design and construction of certain projects, defined as “economic development facilities.”

However, during their presentation Tuesday, representatives of the project noted that due to recent increases in the cost of construction materials, particularly lumber, their anticipated cost for the facility has increased, and thus they need to bump up their original bond issuance request by an additional $3 million.

“The main reason for this request is that, as was mentioned, since the adoption of the original authorization, one, interest rates for bond financing have been a little more volatile, and then of course certain raw materials for construction purposes, such as lumber, have really increased significantly, which has necessitated that need to increase the par bond amount,” Scott Krapf, an attorney representing Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, said

Krapf noted his team’s most recent calculations find they are fast approaching the originally approved $22 million threshold, and as such it was determined that seeking additional bond financing would be in the best interest of the project moving forward.

“We’re really close to that $22 million threshold, so we thought it would be prudent to just go ahead and get this extra authorization, just in case we need that so we don’t have any last-minute requests to have to come back for additional approvals,” Krapf said. “But just so the council is aware, the scope of the project has not changed from what you previously considered, and also the documents that are referenced in your ordinance, those have also not changed from the forms that you originally considered.”

NO LIABILITY

According to Krapf, while the council will be responsible for approving the actual issuance of the requested tax-exempt bonds on behalf of the project’s developers, the city will have no liability for the actual payment on the bonds, which instead will fall squarely on the developers.

“As a reminder, this is structured as what’s called a conduit tax exempt bond issuance,” Krapf said of the agreement. “So, the issuer of the bonds, in this case the city, just has to be a municipality to allow us to take advantage of that tax-exempt status. So, the city, again, is merely a pass-through conduit for these bonds. There’s no liability from the city’s perspective for the payment on the bonds, and the bonds will have no effect on the city’s credit rating either.”

In the end, the council’s members felt the requested bond increase was warranted, and the ordinance updating the bond issuance from $22 million to $25 million was approved unanimously.

THE PROJECT

The property in question is a 3.08-acre lot at 282 Johnston St., just northwest of the rear of the Salvation Army property on the city’s north side.

According to the proposal, the new four-story, 120-unit facility will provide assisted living, along with personal care and supportive services, to seniors age 62 and older with the goal of allowing them to age in a pleasant, safe environment.

As planned, the facility will include 49 studio assisted living units and 71 one-bedroom assisted living units. All of the units will contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator and a microwave, and the kitchenette will be adaptable to a full kitchen as needed.

The proposal notes the units will also include a private bathroom with grab bars and a shower, either a sitting/sleeping area or a bedroom and sitting area, individual heating and air conditioning, and an emergency alert system.

The facility will also feature a dining room and commercial kitchen that will serve three meals a day and snacks, and the facility will contain a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, library and lounges. Certified staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, and the facility will provide transportation for the residents.

According the project’s developers, Green Oaks of Goshen will be licensed by the state, and all of the assisted living units will be affordable and eligible to accept the Medicaid waiver.

Asked Tuesday about when construction on the new facility is expected to begin, project representative Jared Isenthal of Evergreen Real Estate Group, noted that the plan is to begin construction in July or August of this year, with construction set to conclude roughly 14 months later.