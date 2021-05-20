newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, IN

$3 million bond increase approved for new assisted living facility

By JOHN KLINE THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06r7Fe_0a5BYpW700
Attorney Scott Krapf, upper right, discusses plans for the development of a new 120-unit affordable assisting living facility on the city’s north side in this screen grab from the livestream of the Goshen City Council’s Jan. 19 meeting. John Kline | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Faced with rising construction costs, developers of a new 120-unit assisted living facility on the city’s north side got a $3 million boost from the Goshen City Council during their meeting Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, council members were asked to revisit an ordinance originally approved back in February authorizing the issuance of up to $22 million in tax-exempt multifamily housing revenue bonds to Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, the developers seeking to construct the new assisted living facility at 282 Johnston St.

According to that ordinance, Indiana code currently allows municipalities to issue and lend the proceeds of tax-exempt revenue bonds to developers for the purpose of financing, reimbursing or refinancing the costs of acquisition, design and construction of certain projects, defined as “economic development facilities.”

However, during their presentation Tuesday, representatives of the project noted that due to recent increases in the cost of construction materials, particularly lumber, their anticipated cost for the facility has increased, and thus they need to bump up their original bond issuance request by an additional $3 million.

“The main reason for this request is that, as was mentioned, since the adoption of the original authorization, one, interest rates for bond financing have been a little more volatile, and then of course certain raw materials for construction purposes, such as lumber, have really increased significantly, which has necessitated that need to increase the par bond amount,” Scott Krapf, an attorney representing Green Oaks of Goshen LLC, said

Krapf noted his team’s most recent calculations find they are fast approaching the originally approved $22 million threshold, and as such it was determined that seeking additional bond financing would be in the best interest of the project moving forward.

“We’re really close to that $22 million threshold, so we thought it would be prudent to just go ahead and get this extra authorization, just in case we need that so we don’t have any last-minute requests to have to come back for additional approvals,” Krapf said. “But just so the council is aware, the scope of the project has not changed from what you previously considered, and also the documents that are referenced in your ordinance, those have also not changed from the forms that you originally considered.”

NO LIABILITY

According to Krapf, while the council will be responsible for approving the actual issuance of the requested tax-exempt bonds on behalf of the project’s developers, the city will have no liability for the actual payment on the bonds, which instead will fall squarely on the developers.

“As a reminder, this is structured as what’s called a conduit tax exempt bond issuance,” Krapf said of the agreement. “So, the issuer of the bonds, in this case the city, just has to be a municipality to allow us to take advantage of that tax-exempt status. So, the city, again, is merely a pass-through conduit for these bonds. There’s no liability from the city’s perspective for the payment on the bonds, and the bonds will have no effect on the city’s credit rating either.”

In the end, the council’s members felt the requested bond increase was warranted, and the ordinance updating the bond issuance from $22 million to $25 million was approved unanimously.

THE PROJECT

The property in question is a 3.08-acre lot at 282 Johnston St., just northwest of the rear of the Salvation Army property on the city’s north side.

According to the proposal, the new four-story, 120-unit facility will provide assisted living, along with personal care and supportive services, to seniors age 62 and older with the goal of allowing them to age in a pleasant, safe environment.

As planned, the facility will include 49 studio assisted living units and 71 one-bedroom assisted living units. All of the units will contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator and a microwave, and the kitchenette will be adaptable to a full kitchen as needed.

The proposal notes the units will also include a private bathroom with grab bars and a shower, either a sitting/sleeping area or a bedroom and sitting area, individual heating and air conditioning, and an emergency alert system.

The facility will also feature a dining room and commercial kitchen that will serve three meals a day and snacks, and the facility will contain a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, library and lounges. Certified staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, and the facility will provide transportation for the residents.

According the project’s developers, Green Oaks of Goshen will be licensed by the state, and all of the assisted living units will be affordable and eligible to accept the Medicaid waiver.

Asked Tuesday about when construction on the new facility is expected to begin, project representative Jared Isenthal of Evergreen Real Estate Group, noted that the plan is to begin construction in July or August of this year, with construction set to conclude roughly 14 months later.

The Goshen News

The Goshen News

Goshen, IN
1K+
Followers
124
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Goshen News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Goshen, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Real Estate#Air Conditioning#Housing Construction#Housing Units#Property Development#Housing Development#Affordable Housing#The Goshen City Council#Salvation Army#Medicaid#Green Oaks Of Goshen Llc#Bond Financing#Living Units#Construction Costs#Construction Purposes#Construction Materials#Tax Exempt Revenue Bonds#Municipalities#Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Goshen, INgoshenindiana.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on behalf of the Goshen Economic Development Commission (“Commission”) at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, via teleconference as described below, regarding the issuance and funding of revenue bonds (“Bonds”) for the financing of economic development facilities in the City of Goshen.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateWestport News

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Goshen, INGoshen News

Preparations underway for U.S. 20 widening project

GOSHEN — Indiana Department of Transportation has started preparation work on an upcoming road-widening project along U.S. 20, between Ind. 15 and C.R. 35. Trees have been removed for the project, according to Hunter Petroviak, pubic relations director of INDOT Northeast District. “All that is left for the tree removal...
Goshen, INGoshen News

McAvoy appointed publisher of The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Doug McAvoy, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of The Goshen News, effective immediately. McAvoy replaces Tricia Johnston, who was recently named West Virginia publisher of three newspapers for CNHI, the parent company of The Goshen News. It will be a return to Elkhart County for...
Goshen, INElkhart Truth

Goshen RDC commits $511K to manufacturing academy

GOSHEN — The city redevelopment board has committed another $500,000 for manufacturing training at Goshen schools. The Goshen Redevelopment Commission this week approved a $511,399 contribution to the Goshen Community Schools Advanced Manufacturing Academy. The tax increment finance district money will be given over the next five years.
Elkhart County, INElkhart Truth

County passes landfill rate increase over 5 years

GOSHEN — County officials passed a rate increase at the landfill to help fund a $31 million, 10-year improvement plan. The gate rate at the Elkhart County Landfill will increase from $48 per ton in 2022 to $55 per ton in 2025 under a rate ordinance adopted by the Elkhart County Council. Council passed the increase on a 6-1 vote after a public hearing Saturday.
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

Goshen's Downtown Vault Closure Program revived

GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members voted Tuesday to reestablish the city’s Downtown Vault Closure Program. The vote came after several of the more than two dozen remaining underground vaults currently underneath Goshen’s Main Street were recently found to be degraded and in danger of possible collapse. According to Dustin...
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

City to provide $500,000 toward GHS Manufacturing Academy expansion

GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members approved a request by Goshen Community Schools officials on Tuesday seeking $500,000 in city funds to help significantly expand Goshen High School’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy over the next five years. Tuesday’s approval followed an extensive presentation by Bob Krug, a manufacturing process teacher at...
Elkhart County, INPosted by
The Goshen News

$232,000 in summer learning grants awarded

GOSHEN – Numerous Elkhart County organizations offering educational opportunities for students this summer will be able to significantly enhance those programs, thanks to a new round of grants being distributed by two local aid agencies. According to Matt Puro, manager of marketing and administration for Crossroads United Way, the COVID-19...
Elkhart County, INElkhart Truth

RV furnishing, forklift companies plan to grow

GOSHEN — An RV electronics maker plans to consolidate three locations as part of a $34 million project north of Elkhart. Way Interglobal Network LLC was one of two companies seeking financial incentives from the Elkhart County Council. The company plans to hire 113 people and build an 800,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the Elkhart East industrial park, according to Chris Stager, president of the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County.
Elkhart County, INElkhart Truth

Commissioners oppose vaccine passports

GOSHEN — County officials have taken a stance against the idea of so-called vaccine passports. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday passed a resolution stating that county employees will not be required to show proof of vaccination and encouraging businesses to do the same.