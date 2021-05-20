In new movie, Angelina Jolie shines as firefighter with PTSD, Petaluma critic says

Millennials talk cinema: Angelina Jolie shines as firefighter with PTSD, Petaluma critic says. “The Woman in the Window” is so muddled and so overwrought as to be nearly unwatchable. It’s actually sort of bizarre how strongly it fails, considering that the story itself is something moviegoers have likely seen dozens of times before, from Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” to Paula Hawkins “The Girl on the Train.” It hits the same beats, has all the expected players, and tries to deliver a couple of strong twists. Alas, “The Woman in the Window” offers nothing new to this genre of voyeur mysteries, except perhaps a few lessons in how not to stage your story.