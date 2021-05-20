newsbreak-logo
New fiber art center in Petaluma asks for community support

Helping Out: Fiber art center, shelter ‘strike team,’ hotline workers. Popular artisans center seeks financial support for move from Cotati. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Alisha Reyes, founder of Cotati’s Fiber Circle Studio, is moving her maker-centered, yarn and fiber art space to downtown Petaluma this summer. The striking logo of the studio, in fact, is already in place on the window of the new location on Kentucky Street. Fiber Circle was launched in 2018 as a space where fiber artists at all levels could gather for workshops, classes and community activities. Even during the worst part of retail COVID-19 closures, when Reyes stepped back from classes and focused on selling hand-dyed yarn and other materials to an increasing number of sheltering-at-home fiber artists, she saw a local community of such artists growing. The new space will give her twice as much room as before, with a full yarn and fiber shop, plenty of square-footage for classes and workshops, and spacious yarn-dying station in the back. To help raise the $25,000 needed to make the move, Reyes launched a GoFundMe campaign last week, and has already passed the half-way mark, largely supported by other fans of knitting, spinning, and fiber-based artistry.

